Little Abel Allen Robinson, infant son of Nathan Robinson and Kayla Meissner, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. He was born June 10, 2019.

He was an inspiration to every heart he touched or heard his name. He was our little heart warrior and the strongest little fellow we will ever know. He always came through his open heart surgeries, as we were scared to death, with a full recovery. He touched more hearts than we can count. His smile lit up a room and brought so much joy to our hearts. His footprints will live in our hearts, as his footprints now are all over heaven.

He is preceded in death by great-grandparents, Bill Wright and Carl Frank Robinson; and uncle James Robinson.

He is survived by parents; brother and sister, Cayden Robinson and Aubrey Robinson; grandparents, Thomas and Lisa Mickens, of Copperhill, Tenn., Anthony and Mindy Pollett, Peter Meissner, both of Blue Ridge; great-grandparents, Mary Robinson, of Blue Ridge, Sandra Starcher, of Mineral Bluff, Jimmie Starcher, of Willowick, Ohio, Mary Wright, of Mineral Bluff; uncles and aunts, Nevin and Brittany Head, Nicholas Head, Christopher and Hollie Meissner, Devin, Selena and Trevor Meissner; cousins, Emma Head, Kahudda, Camron and Kristopher Meissner.

Graveside services were held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, from the Copper Ridge Memory Gardens with the Rev. Robert Flowers officiating.

Pallbearers were Anthony Pollett, Jason Starcher, Thomas Mickens and Nevin Head.

