Body

Lisa Michelle Parks, 54, of Ellijay, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.

She was born July 15, 1966, to Clarence “Junior” and the late Mildred Williams Farmer in Copper Basin, Tenn. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Ellijay and worked in the banking industry for over 25 years. She was employed with South State Bank as a customer service representative.

She is survived by husband of 30 years, Edgar Morris Parks; daughter, Haley and (Thomas) Davis, of Canton; father, Clarence Farmer Jr., of Blue Ridge; sisters, Trina and (Chris) Davitt, of Marietta, Sherry and (C.J.) Green, of Blue Ridge; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Morris and Hilda Parks; sister-in-law, Hilda Grace and (Marshall) Holcomb, of Canton; nieces, Amy Green Mason (Chad), Emily Grace Holcomb; nephew, Kyle Marshall Holcomb; great-niece Kennedy Mason.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Milton Perry and the Rev. Jack Cochran officiating.

Music was by Scott Eaton and the First Baptist Church Choir.

Interment was in the Young’s Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home & Chapel was in charge of arrangements.