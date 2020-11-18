Body

Lisa Ann Reece McGhee, 60, of Ellijay, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. She was born Aug. 1, 1960, to Hayward Jackson and Ellen Gladys Weaver Reece, in Ellijay.

She was a member of the Orchard Church. She graduated from Gilmer High School in 1978 and was a graduate of Kennesaw State University. She was a licensed real estate appraiser in Gilmer County and enjoyed hiking and the outdoors.

She is preceded in death by father, Hayward Jackson Reece.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Logan Funeral Home Chapel with pastor Steve Dusek officiating and David Westmorland reading the eulogy.

Music was by Henry Hadden and Trish Kirkland.

Interment was in the Ellijay City Cemetery.

Pallbearers were David Westmoreland, Larry Farist, James Wishon, Al Hadden, Heath Thompson and Ernie Stover.

Honorary pallbearers were Nathan Smith, Hunter Smith, Zachary Walls, Austin Walls, Ty Reece, Curtis Davis and Noah Reece.

She is survived by daughter, Rachael Ann Malone, of Ellijay; mother, Ellen Weaver Reece, of Ellijay; sisters, Janice L. and Lynn Hale, of Ellijay, Sheila Sue Walls, of Carrollton; brother, Kevin and Paige Reece, of Ellijay; grandsons Dreyton John Malone, Mason Wayne Malone; nieces and nephews, Nathan Smith, Kristin Smith, Zachary Austin Walls, Ty Reece and Noah Reece; great-nieces and nephews, Hunter Smith, Molly Smith, Riley Smith and Jackson Smith; and best friend, Rae Ann Hadden.

Donations can be made to the Boys & Girls Club, P.O. Box 649, Jasper, GA 30143, in memory of Lisa. Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home & Chapel was in charge of arrangements.