Mr. Leslie G. Orosz Sr., 85, of Ellijay, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.

He was born in Moline, Ill., March 9, 1935, to the late Joseph Orosz and Juliana Varga Orosz.

He was a veteran of the United States Army Air Corps, having served in Korea, Vietnam and the Hungarian Revolution in 1956. He was a self-employed electrician for many years and was a member of the Oak Bowery Masonic Lodge.

He is survived by wife, Linda Milller Orosz; son, Leslie G. Orosz Jr. and wife, Alicia, of Cullman Ala.; daughters, Mary Hill Nelson and husband, Ben, Kathy Orosz, Peggy Medeiros, Linda Mayo and Joan Sarmiento and husband, Jeff, all of Sarasota, Fla.; grandchildren, Brittlyn Orosz, of Ellijay, Tristan and Helana Orosz, of Cullman, Ala., Lacey Love, Cody Sarmiento, Joey, and Charles Mayo, all of Sarasota, Fla.; great-granddaughter, Adalynn Wilson of Ellijay; great-grandson, Lucas Sedroff, of Sarasota Fla.; mother-in-law, Helen C. Miller; brother-in-law, Richard R. Miller, both of St. Augustine, Fla.; special niece, Erika Orosz Teszenyi and family of Hungary; and several nieces and nephews of Hungary.

To honor his wishes, he was cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hastings Community Church, P.O. Box 1042, Hastings, FL 32145, in memory of Mr. Orosz.

Bernhardt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.