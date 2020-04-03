Body

Mr. Lesley Berry, 81, of Talking Rock, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at his residence

He was born Aug. 5, 1938, to the late Samuel George and Virginia (Conner) Berry in Dahlonega.

He graduated from Lumpkin County High School in 1956, earned a master’s degree from Georgia State University and retired from the U.S. Army as an IT programmer after 30 years.

After retirement he enjoyed genealogy and projects around the house. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by sisters, Eula B. Gilbreath, Beulah B., Claudine B. Scroggs, Eddie Berry, Lauler B. Black; brothers, Mark Berry and Andrew Berry; sister, Thelma (Berry) Gary.

He is survived by wife of 34 years, Marjorie (Tolbert) Berry; daughter, Amy Michelle Berry, of Talking Rock; sons and daughter-in-law, the Rev. Christopher Denton and Michelle Metcalf, of Lihue, Hawaii, Kevin Thomas Metcalf, of Douglasville; grandchildren, the Rev. Drew Metcalf, Ashton Motosue, Josiah Motosue, Carah Metcalf, Corey Metcalf, all of Hawaii; and several nieces and nephews.

Private family services were held at 2 p.m. from the Logan Funeral Home Chapel Friday, March 27, 2020.

Interment was at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Donations can be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery fund, in memory of Mr. Berry.

The family thanks everyone at Georgia Mountain Hospice and Amedisys Home Health.

Condolences can be made www.loganfuneralhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home & Chapel was in charge of arrangements.