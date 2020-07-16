Body

Mr. Leeman Ballew, 86, of Ellijay, died Thursday, July 9, 2020.

He was born April 26, 1934, in Ellijay, to the late LaFayette L. and Alice Sanford Ballew. He was deacon at Pleasant Gap Baptist Church and worked for Millwood as an operator.

He is preceded in death by wife, Agnes Ray Ballew; and siblings.

He is survived by several nieces, nephews and many friends.

Graveside services were held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, from the Pleasant Gap Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Billy Dotson and the Rev. Brondy Davis officiating.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was charge of arrangements.