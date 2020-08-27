Body

Larry Joseph Clayton, 72, of Ellijay, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

He was born Feb. 9, 1948, to the late Rev. Arvil Johnny “AJ” and Elizabeth Ruth (Mooney) Clayton, in Elberton.

He loved the Lord, his family, church and country. He was a graduate of North Gwinnett High School, class of 1966. He never met a stranger and was always the same every time you saw him.

He was a member and deacon of East New Hope Baptist Church. He honorably served in the United States Army, military police and was a Vietnam veteran.

He worked at Ellijay Telephone Company 41 years before retiring in March 2011.

He is preceded in death by father-in-law, Gus Stover.

A private family funeral service was held Monday, Aug. 24, with the Rev. Jerry Clayton, the Rev. Billy Cantrell, the Rev. Shane Duggan, the Rev. Steve Keener and the Rev. Justin Hensley officiating.

A private military interment was in East New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors performed by the North Georgia Honor Guard.

Pallbearers were Carl Clayton, Curtis Clayton, Chris Clayton, Brady Clayton, Brandon Clayton, Freddie Vick and Randy Ponder.

He was a loving husband to his wife, Lorene Stover Clayton for 52 years, and was a wonderful daddy to his children, Joseph and Michelle Clayton, Jeffery and Melissa Clayton, Jamie and Tracie Clayton, all of Ellijay and Jacob and Kayla Clayton, of Canton; brothers and sister-in-law, the Rev. Jerry Clayton, of Ellijay and Lloyd and Lucille Clayton, of Buford; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lana and Roy Carder, Brenda and Steve King, all of Buford; mother-in-law, who always loved him like her son, Rebie Stover; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Donations can be made to East New Hope Church, c/o Brady Clayton, P.O. Box 25, Marble Hill, GA 30148, in memory of Mr. Clayton.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home and Chapel was in charge of arrangements.