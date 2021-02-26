Body

Mr. Kenneth Weldon Ledford, 66, of Ellijay died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.

He was born in Pickens County Oct. 2, 1954, to the late Wilson Ledford and Ovaline McArthur Ledford Smith.

He was a graduate of Pickens High School, class of 1972. He graduated from Pickens Tech. He was employed by Pilgrims as a truck driver and was a veteran who served in the United States Army.

He is preceded in death by stepfather, Guy Smith; brothers, Clifford Ledford and Rois Ledford; and sisters, Charlotte Meeks and Esther McClure.

He is survived by wife of 45 years, Shirley Pendley Ledford; daughter and son-in-law, Letisha and Greg Crowe; grandson, Dalton James Crowe, all of Ball Ground; brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Lisa Ledford; sisters and brother-in-law, Rosa Nell and Bob Aaron, of Jasper and Carrie Waddell, of Ellijay.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry Banks officiating.

Interment will be in the Yukon Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Greg Crowe, Dalton Crowe, Waldo Pierce, Scotty Ledford, Kirk Pierce and Randy Westbrook.

Honorary pallbearers will be Greg Ledford, Steve Ledford, Jonathan Hyde, Ryan Ledford and Nicholas Maddalena.

Donations can be made to the Wounded Warriors Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org, in memory of Mr. Ledford.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.