Mr. Kenneth Grizzle, 74, of Ellijay, died Friday, May 22, 2020.

He was born March 9, 1946, in Canton, to Wesley John and Leo Millwood Grizzle.

He was a carpenter and brickmason and was a member of Clear Creek Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by daughter, Kristy Grizzle Mead.

He is survived by wife, Paula “Susie” Grizzle; children and spouses, Wesley and Annie Grizzle, of Ranger, Woody and Jessica Grizzle, of Thomaston, Bradley Grizzle, of Ellijay, Matthew “Budger” Grizzle, of Ellijay, Kevin and Kristie Estes, of Colorado, Amanda and Jason Keith, Jennifer and Kevin Curtis, Ashley and Sean Rynearson, Jacqulyn Grizzle, all of Ellijay; 20 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers, Dorothy Pack, Glenda Sanford, Terry, Howard and Wayne Grizzle, all of Ellijay; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020, from the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Chris Chastain, the Rev. Brondy Davis, and the Rev. Lonnie Wright officiating.

Music was by Harold Sanford, Tony Withrow and Colton Crook.

Pallbearers were Mitchell Hughes, Ronald Eidson, Colton Crook, Shane Grizzle, Sammy Allen and Chris Plumley.

Donations can be made to the Kenneth Grizzle Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 466 Ellijay, GA 30540, to help defray funeral expenses.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.