Julia “Judy” Pritchett, a lifelong resident of Ellijay, lost a brief but hard-fought battle with cancer Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

As a follower of Jesus Christ and always placing others before herself, she donated her body for medical research.

A celebration of life may follow in the future.

Instead of cards or flowers, we ask that you spend time with your family or make a donation in her name to Habitat for Humanity, Tunnel to Towers, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Before her death, she stated that if it was God’s will that she beat the cancer, she wanted to start assisting cancer patients with travel to treatment and delivering groceries.

The family is grateful for the prayers everyone provided for her recovery.

2 Corinthians 9:8.