It is with deep sorrow and much love that the family of Mr. Joseph “Joe” Robert Hill, 65, of Ellijay, announces his passing Monday, March 30, 2020, at Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.

He was born July 20, 1954, to Robert P. and Hattie Belle Dover Hill, in Gilmer County.

He was of Baptist faith, and served honorably in the United States Army.

He was a hard worker and spent over 40 years employed in the construction industry.

He will be forever remembered, missed, and cherished by his wife of 32 years, Ann Voiles Hill; sons, Christopher H. Linder (wife Pam), of Dublin, and Brandon Holt (wife Angie), of Jamestown, Tenn.; daughter, Deena Holt, of Ellijay; grandchildren, Dylan, Trey, Justin, Jesse and Jay; sister, Mona H. Evans (husband Ronnie); aunt, JoAnn M. Hill; and several cousins will also forever cherish the memory of Joe.

A private graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the Ellijay City Cemetery with the Rev. John Bramlett officiating.

George McClellan played the bagpipes.

Pallbearers were Dylan McGhee, Alan Dover, Jason Dover, James Dover, Van Powell, Don Hill, Bob Worley, and Roger Pinson.

A memorial service will be planned for a future date.

Those who desire can make memorial donations in the memory of Joseph R. Hill to Gilmer County Historical Society or to Gates Chapel United Methodist Church.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home & Chapel is in charge of arrangements.