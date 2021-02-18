Body

Mr. Joseph Alexander Robinson, 83, of Ellijay, died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

He was born in 1937, in Atlanta to the late Elizabeth Bryant. He married Mary Glenda Roberts June 1956, in Atlanta.

He served in the Army National Guard while working for Lockheed, United Airlines and Parkers Food. In 1969, he found his niche when he made a career change and went to work for the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, otherwise known as AAFES (PX/BX System Worldwide).

He was honored to serve our military and dependents, working in Huntsville, Ala., Bangkok, Thailand, Aschaffenburg, Germany, Fort Rucker, Ala., and various points in between with Glenda and their four young girls in tow. He rose through the ranks of the Exchange to become an executive manager and received numerous achievement awards before retiring from Fort Rucker, Ala., after 27 years of service with the Exchange.

He and Glenda retired to Jasper in 1994 where he worked part time at the Bargain Barn for four years. In 1998, he and Glenda moved to Dalton before moving to Dayton, Tenn., in 2006. In Dayton, he volunteered to serve the citizens of Rhea County through the sheriff’s department for six years. He was designated a “Brother in Blue” by the Rhea County Sheriff’s Department for his service.

In 2016, he and Glenda moved to Gilmer County to be closer to family and friends. They remained in Gilmer County until his death. He loved and enjoyed his family. In his life, his family came first, and by his example, he instilled this value in his children and grandchildren. He was extremely proud and supportive of his children and grandchildren.

He was a member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and was passionate about Alabama football and fishing, both of which he shared with his family. He also spent time in his workshop, building birdhouses and creating yard art for friends and family.

He was the most loving and gracious husband, father and grandfather a family could ever hope to have.

He is preceded in death by sister, Anne Bledsoe; mother-in-law, Annie Pearl (Granny) Roberts; and brother-in-law, Lawton Grant.

He is survived by high school sweetheart, soulmate and wife, Mary Glenda Roberts Robinson; daughters, Cindie (Skip) Patty, of Ringgold, Pam (John) Heaton, of Montgomery, Ala., Kellie Jo Robinson, of Ringgold, and Karyn (Darren) Emmich, of Sale Creek, Tenn.; sisters, Betty Grant, of Fort Myers, Fla., Shirley (Sam) Sartain, of Ellijay; Brother Sid (Pat) Roberts, of Cherry Log; five grandchildren, Joseph (Joe)

Marcotte, of Rossville, Bobbie Marcotte, of Portland, Ore.; Raleigh Burton, of East Brainerd, Tenn., Erik (Kimberly) Heaton, of Montgomery, Ala.; Emma Heaton, of Auburn, Ala.; and his beloved loyal companions, puppies Coco and Gigi.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Blue Ridge with the Rev. Victor Morgan officiating.

Interment will be at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Building Fund, 7 Ewing Street, Blue Ridge, GA 30513.

For those not able to attend, a recording of the memorial service will be made available by 2 p.m. EST on the “Parish Church of St. Luke’s, Blue Ridge GA” YouTube channel.