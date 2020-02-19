Body

Mr. Johnny Couch Jr., 80, of Ellijay, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.

He was born Jan. 15, 1940, in Greenville, S.C., to John Couch Sr. and Grace Ramsey Couch. He was employed by Canton Mills and was also of the Baptist faith.

He is preceded in death by wife, Shirley Couch; son Mark Couch; daughters, Deborah Maupin and Gail Kitchen.

He is survived by Johnny Couch, of Jasper, Derrick Couch, Ellijay; brother, Tony Couch, of Jasper; grandchildren, Mikie Maupin, Chrystal Maupin, Heather Maupin, Kisha Pugh, Chad Couch, Ariel Couch, Corey Couch, Carsyn Couch, Daniel Couch, Torre Couch, Brittany Couch, Melissa Couch; great-grandchildren, Seth Simlery, Nathan Pugh, Haley Pugh and Remi Couch; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, from the Mt. Pisgah Church Cemetery with the Rev. James Nichols officiating.

The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb 19, 2020, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the funeral expenses in memory of Mr. Couch.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com. Bernhardt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.