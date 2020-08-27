Body

Mr. John Walter Mann Jr., 33, of Ellijay, died Friday, Aug 14, 2020.

He was born June 11, 1987, in Gilmer County to John and Jan Duncan Mann. He was a graduate of Gilmer High School class of 2005, worked as a tree surgeon for Mann Tree Service and was a member of Calvary Way Baptist Church.

He is survived by wife, Alisha Willett Mann; daughters, Leeya Mann, Makenna Mann and Delanee Mann; stepson, Trenton Hulsey; father and mother, John and Jan Mann, of Ellijay; brothers, Jeremiah Miller, of Ellijay, Mason Mann, of Blue Ridge and Stephen Joseph Mann, of Ellijay; grandparents, Linda and Buddy Talbott, of Ellijay and J.I. and Shirley Duncan, of Marietta.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with the Rev. Rick Fountain officiating.

Pallbearers were Mason Mann, Joseph Mann, Jeremiah Miller, Mat Chumley, Phillip Thomas, Steven Farist and John Willett.

Interment was in the Stanley Church of Christ cemetery in Fannin County.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh com. Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.