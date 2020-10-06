Body

Mr. John Henry Cantrell, 98, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Okeechobee, Fla.

He was born March 22, 1922, in Ellijay, to Western McKinley Cantrell and Lena Mae Sellers Cantrell.

He was a retired industrial engineer from Robertshaw Controls Co. in Ellijay.

He was affiliated with the Minister of the Gospel, Mt. Zion Baptist Church and Past Noble Grand –

Secret Order of The Odd Fellows.

He attended Gilmer County Schools, Oakland Elementary School and Ellijay High School. He was a World War II veteran and a U.S. Army Sergeant in marine engineering. He was an intermittent resident of Ellijay, and Okeechobee, Fla.

He is preceded in death by wife, Gwendolyn Cantrell; sisters, Ruby Lee Parks and Bell Chadwick; brothers, Edward Cantrell, Sam Cantrell, and TJ Cantrell.

He is survived by son, Al Dexter Cantrell; daughter, Peggy Lois Cantrell; sisters, Winnie Keener, Nellie Cantrell, and Betty Joe Fowler; brother, Arthur Hampton Cantrell; sister-in-law, Brenda Baker Hardy Cochran; daughter-in-law, Cindy Stratton Cantrell; grandchildren, Kristy Michelle Cantrell, John Cory Cantrell and William Alan Cantrell; great grandchildren, Kai I. Karratti, Gwendolyn B. Cantrell and Grant William Cantrell.

Condolences can be made at www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com.

Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, Okeechobee, Fla., was in charge of arrangements.