Body

Joe Brown Rogers, of Suwanee, died July 26, 2020.

He was born July 23, 1930, in Gilmer County, to Robert Lee Rogers and Lear Jane Chapman Rogers. He spent his entire professional career in the transportation industry, working many years in Atlanta, and ending his career in Tallahassee, Fla., as a vice president of McKenzie Tank Lines.

He is preceded in death by beloved wife of 61 years, Geraldine “Jerri” Hollis Rogers.

He is survived by children, Lee Hollis Rogers and wife, Jackie, of Richmond Hill, Beth Rogers Stewart and husband, Rick, of Suwanee, Michele Rogers Wonsey and fiancé, Tom Schofield, of Suwanee, and foster daughter, Betty Ann Davis, of Union City; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Condolences can be made at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.

Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford was in charge of arrangements.