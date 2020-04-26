Body

Mr. Jerry Lee Nelson, 72, of Blue Ridge, died Saturday, April 18, 2020.

He was born Nov. 14, 1947, in Gilmer County to the late James Herschel and Mae Dooley Nelson.

He worked as an associate with Food Lion.

He is survived by wife, Esther Nelson; son, Brandon Nelson, of Blue Ridge; daughter, Melissa Gentry, of Acworth; stepsons, Stephen Davis, of Cartersville, and Danny Davis, of Blue Ridge; eight grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was cremated and a memorial service will be held later.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.