Body

Mr. Jerry Lawrence Newton, 73, of Ellijay, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Oct. 11, 1946, to the late Ernest Lawrence and Grace Ellie Lois (James) Newton, in Ellijay.

He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and retired from Beaulieu Carpet.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 25, 2020, from the Logan Funeral Home Pavilion with the Rev. David Nicholson officiating.

Music was by Bill McVey.

Interment was in the Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery.

He is survived by his lifelong companion, Marie Wells, of Ellijay; sisters and brother-in-law, Yvonne Newton Land, of Dalton and Brenda and James Gibson, of Chatsworth; children, Paul Newton, Timmy Newton, Jim Newton, Sarah Newton McFaul and Michelle Newton Wallraven; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

No visitation will held at the funeral home.

Donations can be made to the Jerry Newton Memorial Fund, 200 Mitchell Bridge Road, Chatsworth, GA 30705.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home & Chapel was in charge of arrangements.