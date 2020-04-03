Body

Janet Joye Smith, 65, died Friday, March 20, 2020. She was a passionate friend of the planet and the people who live here.

She was born to Allen Linwood Joye and Eva Ruth Smith in Kinston, N.C., June 8, 1954. She graduated from Kinston High School in 1972 and received an associate degree in computer science from Lenoir Community College. She worked as a senior system analyst for the Bibb Company in Macon, and for the Computer Task Group in Raleigh, N.C. She married Walter Smith in October of 1986.

After the birth of her children, she became an education media specialist at Seacrest School in Naples, Fla., and then for the Pitt County School System, until she retired in 2017.

She was then able to volunteer even more of her time to local outreach programs and environmental issues, which were her passion. She served as president of ReLeaf, was North Carolina state membership chair for the Sierra Club and co-chair of the Cypress Group of the Eastern North Carolina Sierra Club. She was an active member of the Covenant Church of Greenville and enjoyed their inspirational Saturday evening services.

She is preceded in death by parents; aunts, Louise Smith, Blanch Jennings, Hazel Brinkley and Ruby Dutton Hill; and uncle, Floyd Smith.

She is survived by husband, Walter; and children, Felicity and Anson; sister, Susan and husband, Sam Purcell, of Washington, N.C.; sister-in-law, Denyse and husband, Michael Mesnik, of Naples, Fla.; niece, Rachael and nephew, Joshua; and many cousins whom she loved dearly.

She will be greatly missed for her adventurous spirit, her sense of humor, her joy of life, her compassion for others and her eager willingness to help everywhere she saw a need.

