Mr. James William “Jim”  Cantrell Jr., 59, of Acworth, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

He was born Jan. 2, 1961, in Marietta. He worked in construction as a framer. 

He is preceded in death by father, James William Cantrell Sr.

He is survived by mother, Joyce Cantrell, of Cherry Log; children, Samantha Fricks, Tim Wheeling; brother, Robert Cantrell; and sister, Linda Brawley; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with the Rev. Glen Arnold officiating.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.