Mr. James Wendell Ash, 57, of Ellijay, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

He was born Feb. 22, 1963, to James Winfred Ash and Virginia O’dell Parks, in Canton. He was of the Baptist faith and was a truck driver for CSP Hauling LLC.

He is survived by life-long companion, Christie M. Sexton, of Ellijay; daughters, Adrianne Melina Ash, Kylie Macalin Ash, grandchild, Colson William Jones, all of Talking Rock; mother and stepfather, Virginia O’dell and Mack Stacy, of Ellijay; sisters and brother-in-law, Yvonda Maria and Neil Edmonds, of Talking Rock, Anna Maria and Edgar Isles, of Gastonia, N.C.; uncles and aunt, Benny and Patricia Parks, Donald Parks and Carolyn Pankey, all of Ellijay; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, from the Logan Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Sanford, the Rev. Glen Arnold and the Rev. Pat Shelton officiating.

Interment followed in the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Michael Vick, Neil Edmonds, Dustin Edmonds, Steven Moore, Mark Spear, Edward Teems, Jim Bob Smith and Timothy Henderson.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com. Logan Funeral Home & Chapel was in charge of arrangements.