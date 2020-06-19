Body

Mr. James “Jim” C. Gibson Sr. (G-Pa), 73, of Ellijay, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

He was born March 26, 1947, in Springfield, Ohio, to the late Clifford and Leona Bell Rice Gibson. He was a retired long haul truck driver, attended Harvest Missionary Church and was a New England Patriots fan. He had a great sense of humor and his jokes will be missed, along with his many phone calls to his children.

He is preceded in death by first wife, Marie Gibson; grandson, Austin Gibson; and stepdaughter, Diane DeMoss.

He is survived by wife, Betty Gibson; children, James and Tammy Gibson Jr., of Cuba City, Wis., Stella and Dale Boyd, of Edgerton, Wis., Robert and Vickie Gibson, of Edgerton, Wis., stepdaughters, Tina Fry, of Baraboo, Wis., Janie Hughes, of Ellijay; brothers, Don Gibson, of Indiana, Jerry Gibson, of North Dakota, John Beers, of Indiana; and sister, Joan Luft, of Houston, Texas; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, in the Yukon Cemetery with the Rev. Glenn Arnold officiating.

Pallbearers were sons, grandsons and great-grandsons.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.