Body

Mr. James Howard Hensley, 87, of Ellijay, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, peacefully at home with his family by his side.

He was born Oct. 27, 1932, in Ellijay, to Amos and Zella Smith Hensley. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He owned and operated Hensley Pallet Company and was a homebuilder and cabinetmaker.

He was a dedicated member of Berean Baptist Church where he served as a deacon since 1977. He was most proud of church and his family.

He is preceded in death by parents, Amos and Zella Smith Hensley; stepmother, Eddith Hensley; brothers and sister-in-law, Eugene Hensley, Delmer Hensley, Ed Hensley, Elmer Hensley, Fred Hensley and Mary Hensley; stepbrother, Tommy Silvers; stepsister, Stella Jo Chastain; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Jimmy Jones, Norman Smith, Chuck Holland, Farrell and Shirley Crooke.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Evelyn Crooke Hensley; daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda H. and Herman Davis, of Chatsworth; son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Gina Hensley, of Ellijay; grandchildren and spouses, Seth (Jennifer) Davis, Hannah (Josh) Jones, Canzady (Brent) Dotson, Melissa (Dustin) Long; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-law, Bonnie Hensley Smith, of Talking Rock, Teresa (Bob) Parker, of Ellijay, and Readell H. Holland, of Sevierville, Tenn.; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Linda (Buddy) Talbot, Inez Jones, Vira Hensley, Bernadine Hensley and Edith Hensley, all of Ellijay; many nieces, nephews, a wonderful church family and friends.

A graveside service for friends and family was held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the Berean Baptist Church Cemetery.

Donations can be made to the Berean Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 16, Ellijay, GA 30540.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home and Chapel was in charge of arrangements.