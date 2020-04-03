Body

Mr. James A.N. Holt, 80, of Morganton, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

He was born Jan. 3, 1940, in Gilmer County. He attended Berry College and served in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 37 years of service, last being postmaster of the Morganton Post Office.

He is preceded in death by parents, Norman Holt and Minnie Davis Holt; daughter, Robin Holt; siblings Richie Holt, Raymond Holt and Maxine Baggs.

He is survived by wife, Judy Garland Holt; mother, Marie Holt, of Ellijay; children and spouses, Alan and Jennifer Holt, Kelly and Matt Kimsey, all of Blue Ridge; brothers and sister-in-law, Rex and Kristen Holt, of Hawaii, Danny Sanford, of Greenville, Tenn.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Vivian and Jack McDougald, of Kennesaw, Belda and Steve Payne, of Ellijay; brother-in-law, Lawton Baggs, of Jasper; grandchildren, Logan Holt, Payton Holt, Morgan Holt, Matthew Kimsey, Mason Kimsey and Aaron Kimsey.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, from the Ellijay Church of Christ Cemetery with the Rev. Eric Kincaid officiating.

Music was by Gina Carmichael and Josh Ledford.

Pallbearers were Robert Craig, Kevin Franklin, Kevin Collins, Danny Kirby, Matt Kimsey and Mason Kimsey.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.