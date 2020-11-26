Body

Mr. James Edward Lightcap Sr., 70, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

He was born June 15, 1950, in Birmingham, Ala., to the late Dutton Steele and Phyllis Irene Nelson Lightcap.

He graduated from Woodlawn High School, class of 1968, and attended the University of Alabama.

He served honorably in the United States Army. He was a scheduler and shipping manager for Laribee Wire Corporation, New York, NY.

Memorial services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Logan Funeral Home Pavilion with Minister Butch Jones officiating.

Interment was in the North Georgia National Cemetery.

He is survived by wife of 48 years, Cynthia Fleming Lightcap; daughter, Rebecca Irene Lightcap, of Talking Rock; sons, James Edward and Michelle Lightcap Jr., of Canton, Dan and Kelli Lightcap, of Loganville; grandchildren, Myers Lightcap Heidt, Taylor Nicole Lightcap, Peyton Lightcap, Madelyn Grace Lightcap; sisters, Mary Anne Sears, of Salt Lake City, Utah; one niece and three nephews.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfunerhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home & Chapel was in charge of arrangements.