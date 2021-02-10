Body

Mr. James Douglas Hawkins Jr., 56, of Ellijay, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at Piedmont Mountainside Hospital in Jasper.

He was born in Albany, Sept. 9, 1964, to James Hawkins Sr. and Rozelle Oxyer Hawkins.

He was a high school graduate, and prior to his illness, was the owner of TLC, a medical transport company. He was a member of Calvary Way Baptist Church.

He is survived by parents; son, Jimmy Hawkins and wife, April, of Spartanburg, S.C; daughter, Mary Bryant and husband, Michael, of Douglasville; special friend, Margie Gentry; brothers, Don Hawkins, of Spartanburg, S.C., and Dewayne Hawkins, of Albany; sister, Sandy Lawson; and two grandchildren.

A private funeral service was held with the Rev. Jackie Ellington officiating.

Interment was in Yukon Cemetery.

Donations can be made to Yukon Cemetery Fund in C/O P.O. Box 466, Ellijay, GA 30540 or Calvary Way Baptist Church in C/O 118 Sherri Leigh Estates, Ellijay, GA 30540.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements