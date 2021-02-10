Body

Mr. James Donald “Don” Burkhalter passed away at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, after a brief illness. His wife, Nancy Ray Burkhalter, and son, Howie Burkhalter, were with him when he passed. He was born in Lindale, April 19, 1931, to Neal and Arie Burkhalter. He graduated from Lindale High School and attended the Darlington School in Rome, before serving in the Air Force.

After his service in the Air Force, he attended and graduated from Georgia Tech (B.S., electrical engineering). Following a brief period working for Scientific Atlanta, he became an electrical engineer for Western Electric Company and its successor, AT&T Labs/Lucent. He retired from Lucent at 55 years of age after completing 25 years of service with the company.

He was very proud of the fact that he had been retired for more years than he worked!

He and his late wife Joy, moved to Ellijay in the mid-1980s. They became active members of First United Methodist Church in Ellijay and helped found FUMC’s “Recycle Store,” which later became the Faith, Hope and Charity Recycle Store.

He continued as a faithful member of FUMC and frequent “Recycle Store” volunteer. He loved his family and was devoted to them all, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who knew him as their “Paw-Paw” and “Papa Don.”

He was an Eagle Scout, continuing as an active leader in Scouting in North Carolina and Georgia. He was a passionate NASCAR fan, favoring Ford drivers like David “the Silver Fox” Pearson and “Awesome Bill” Elliott. He loved traveling and the great outdoors — visiting the Pacific Northwest frequently to see his daughter and grandchildren, as well as seeing Denali, hosting in a National Park in Idaho and traveling with his wife Nancy and friends James and Patty Bell.

In his later years, his favorite activities included playing cards and dominoes with their friends. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

Memorial gifts can be sent to FUMC building fund, the Faith, Hope and Charity Recycle Store.

He is survived by wife of 17 years, Nancy; brother, John R. Burkhalter, of Atlanta; children, Tom Burkhalter, of Hickory, N.C., Howie and Kim Burkhalter, of Greensboro, N.C., and Susan Love, of Denver, Colo.; stepsons, Steven and Diana Ray, of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Justin and Catherine Ray, of Charleston, S.C.; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by wife, Joy Johnson Burkhalter; and sister, Sarah.

A memorial service will not be held at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

