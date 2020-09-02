Body

Mr. James Clyde Davis, 78, of Jasper, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at his residence.

He is preceded in death by brothers, J.P. Davis and Bobby Davis.

He is survived by wife, Barbara Davis, of Jasper; son, Justin Scott Davis, of Marietta; daughters and son-in-law, Carin Michele and Mickey Duncan, of Jasper and Stacey Davis, of Ellijay; brothers, Elijah Davis and Douglas Davis, both of Ellijay; grandchildren, Ellyn Duncan and Jemma Daisey Davis; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in the chapel of Cagle Funeral Home with the Rev. Leroy Kelley and the Rev. Steve Chadwick officiating.

Interment was in Cross Roads Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jerry Garren, Jeff Stites, Ron Beavers, Ron Hampton, Gene Wimpey, Jerry Ramsey and Terry Ramsey.

Honorary pallbearer was Terrell Ramsey.

Cagle Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.