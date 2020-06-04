Body

Mr. James C. McClure, 80, of Ellijay, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

He was born June 24, 1939, in Gilmer County to Arlin and Minnie Weaver McClure. He was a building contractor and member of the By His Grace Church.

He is survived by wife, Maebelle Cantrell McClure; son, Lamar McClure, of Ellijay; daughters and son-in-law, Debra McClure and Janet and Joe Bouhl, all of Ellijay; granddaughter, Ashley McClure; great-granddaughter; Halle Mann; brother, Alvin McClure, of Dalton; sisters and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Harold Sanford, of Ellijay, Geneva Todd, of Chatsworth; special friend, Frankie McClure; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, from the chapel Bernhardt Funeral Home with the Rev. Junior Maney officiating.

Music was by Sybil Rymer.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.