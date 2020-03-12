Body

Mr. Jacob Tanner Searcy, 18, of Ellijay, died Thursday, March 5, 2020.

He was born Jan. 31, 2002, in Fulton County, to Richard and Melisa Pierce Searcy. He was a student, worked at Ocoee Animal Hospital and attended New Beginnings Church.

He is preceded in death by grandparents, Jack and Mary Searcy, Eddie Pierce; and uncle, Jason Pierce.

He is survived by parents; brothers, Tyler Searcy and Memorie Swinney, Lucas Searcy; sister, Angel Searcy, all of Ellijay; grandmother, Carolyn Pierce; great-grandparents, Carl and Ernestine Clark; uncles and aunts, Tim Searcy, and Brent and Bridgett Pierce.

Funeral services were held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from Harvest Missionary Church with Melisa Searcy and the Rev. Glenn Arnold officiating.

Pallbearers were Brent Pierce, Thomas Silvers, Tyler Searcy, Lucas Searcy, Luke Jenssen, Mathew Lowman and Wes Tankersley.

Honorary pallbearers were Patrick Campbell and Avery Sanford.

Donations can be made to Ocoee Animal Hospital, 88 All Creatures Place, Blue Ridge, GA 30513, JoyceMeyer.org. or Yukon Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 466, Ellijay, GA 30540, in memory of Jacob.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.