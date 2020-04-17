Body

Mr. Jack Burel, 78, of Ellijay, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Jan. 9, 1942, in Athens, to Frank Jackson Burel Sr. and Alice Mae Edgar Burel.

He was married to Janis Evans Burel for 30 years. He worked as a pharmacist for many years.

All who knew Jack, knew he loved with his whole heart. He never met a stranger and there was not a soul he would not go to the ends of the universe for.

He is preceded in death by son, Jeff Burel; and parents.

He is survived by wife, Janis Burel; daughters, Amy Benson (Jamie), Cindy Trawick (Eric); son, Kory Burel (Julie); stepsons, David Frazier (Cheryl), Scott Frazier (Merrill); grandchildren, Morgan Baker (Casey), Reagan Benson, Noah Trawick, Isaac Trawick, Jackson Burel, Kye Burel, Steven Frazier (Megan), Justin Frazier (Anna), Aidan Frazier, Lucy Frazier and Della Frazier; and his sister, Beth Buchanan (Tommy).

He has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.