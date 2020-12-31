Body

Mr. Irving Lynn Keck “Lynn,” 80, of Talking Rock, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, of natural causes.

He was a member of King of Kings Lutheran Church. He was born Nov. 8, 1940, in Memphis, Tenn., to Mr. and Mrs. C. A. Keck. He graduated from Central High School in Memphis in 1958.

He married his wife, Martha Jane Taylor, in 1974, in the Dominican Republic. Together they raised eight children, four from each side of the family. Throughout their married life, Lynn and Janie lived in a number of different places, most notably Jamaica, West Indies.

He served in the Army in Mississippi and was honorably discharged in November 1964. He also served in the Army National Guard and was honorably discharged in February 1981.

A memorial service will be held at King of Kings Lutheran Church in Talking Rock, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. All are welcome to attend.

Southcare Cremation and Funeral Society in Marietta is in charge of the cremation.