Infant Kylan Javeon Lee Davis, 1, of Dallas, died Monday, April 13, 2020.

He is preceded in death by great-grandmothers, Donna Huffman and Marylee Hayse.

He is survived by mother, Brooke Tipton, of Dallas; father, Dekymeon Davis, of Atlanta; brother, Legen Davis, of Atlanta; grandparents, Chelsea (Matthew) Bassett, of Canton, Monique (Michael) Davis Andrews, of Atlanta; great-grandparents, Renee Davis, of Detriot, Mich., David Brown, of Atlanta; great-great-grandma, Clara Davis, of Detroit, Mich.; aunts, DeReon D. Andrews, of Atlanta, Naje Andrews, of Columbia S.C., Lashay Andrews, of Sumter, S.C.; great aunts, Ebony (Willie) Davis Isaac, of Atlanta, Shaquila Brown, of Chicago, Ill.; and more; great uncles, Michael Davis and David Davis, of Chicago, Ill.; and more; a host of cousins in Chicago, Michigan, South Carolina, Georgia and many other friends and family.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, from the Yukon Cemetery, with family and friends officiating.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.