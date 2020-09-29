Body

Hugh Cleveland Bishop, 93, husband of the late Louise Brumlow Bishop, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah.

He was born in Twin City to Hugh Nash Bishop and Jewel Cowart Bishop. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served in World War II and served aboard the USS San Carlos, USS Dutchess, NTC, Bainbridge, Md. He received several medals during his service: American Area Camp, Point System, Victory Medal and Asiatic-Pacific Camp.

In 1947, he met his wife while attending Georgia Teachers College, now Georgia Southern University, and they married in 1949. He played for the baseball team in college. He was a retired general contractor and worked for many different companies over the years.

He was a master craftsman when it came to building musical instruments, rods and flies, making jewelry and he was an excellent gun builder.

He was of the Baptist faith and was an avid fisherman.

He is survived by daughter, Donna Marie Bishop Buckles and husband, Joe, of Metter; sons, Hugh Cleveland Bishop Jr. and wife, Valeri, of Cumming, Michael Allen Bishop, and wife, Palin, of Cerrillas, N.M. and John Thomas Bishop, and wife, Sandy, of Boise, Idaho; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Bethel Primitive Baptist Cemetery in Twin City.

Condolences can be made at www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter was in charge of arrangements.