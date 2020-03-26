Body

Mr. Hubert Hall, 72, of Chatsworth, died Thursday, March 19, 2020.

He was born Aug. 27, 1947, in Rome, to the late Howard and Evelyn Brooks Hall.

He worked in textile maintenance for Georgia Highlands and was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army.

He is preceded in death by daughter, Cindy Hall; sister, Barbara Starks; brothers, Howard Hall, Buddy Hall and Ronnie Hall.

He is survived by loving wife of 37 years, Betty Hall; daughter, Janie Hughes, of Ellijay; brother, Doyle Hall, of Ellijay; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, from the Yukon Cemetery with the Rev. Bobby Bowers officiating.

Pallbearers were Nathan Bramlett, Shawn Pinette, Jeff Ballew, Doug Hughes, Wayne Martin and Tom Martin.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.