Body

Mr. Hoyt Blane Cochran, 80, of Cherry Log, died Monday, April 6, 2020.

He was born Aug. 15, 1939, in Fannin County, to the late Buford Blane and Julie Pearl Coner Cochran.

He worked as a security guard for Pilgrim’s, was a farmer and member of the Pantertown Church of God of Prophecy.

He is preceded in death by siblings, Herbert Cochran, Henry Cochran and Ollie Jane Allen.

He is survived by sons, Joseph Blane Cochran, of Blue Ridge, Michael Cochran, of Cherry Log; daughters, Pearlie Mae Chastain, of Blue Ridge, Kathy Marie Blankenship and Barbara Jean Osborne, both of Cleveland, Tenn., Jo Ann Findley, of Ellijay, Wanda Jean Parker, of Dalton; brother, Halbert Cochran, of Dalton; sister, Elizabeth Green, of Isabella, Tenn.; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020, in the family cemetery in Cherry Log with the Rev. Joey Patterson and the Rev. Brad Hyatt officiating.

Music was by the family, and Joey and Lindy Patterson.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.