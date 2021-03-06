Body

Mr. Hobert Newton Ralston, 86, of Ellijay, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at his residence.

He was born in Gilmer County Jan. 6, 1935, to the late George Ralston and Donzie Weaver Ralston. He was a high school graduate and operated Stanley’s Grocery Store for many years.

He is survived by wife, Charlene Stanley Ralston; sisters-in-law, Ernestine Ralston and Carolyn Walker, both of Ellijay; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in the Pisgah Church of Christ Cemetery with Minister Butch Jones officiating.

Pallbearers were Steve Tipton, Charles Walker, Steve Ralston, Dennis Ralston, Mark Ralston, and Scott Ralston.

Honorary pallbearers were David Ralston, Wendell Ralston, George Ralston, Joey Ralston, Jack Stanley and David Bailey.

Donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of Mr. Ralston.

