Body

Hilda Ray Sanford, 65, of Talking Rock, went home to be with Jesus Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, after an illness.

She was born May 15, 1955, in Ellijay to James and Ann Ray. Serving the Lord was her most important goal. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church of Ellijay at the time of her passing and grew up going there. She faithfully worked for the Lord at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church of Ellijay where she taught Sunday school, vacation Bible school, and youth ministry for many years. Her inspiring faith is what will most be remembered about her, along with her genuine love for others, particularly children.

She was a graduate of Gilmer High School and worked as an educator for 32 years. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in early childhood education in 1983 from Brenau University in Gainesville, and her Masters of Education in early childhood education in 1987 also from Brenau. She obtained her specialist degree in early childhood education from Mercer University in Macon in 1996. Education was extremely important to Hilda. She started college when her children were very young. She pursued her dream of becoming a teacher while working full time during the day and going to college full time at night and on the weekends, all while taking care of her family.

She began her career in education at Gilmer Head Start. She enjoyed most of her career at Ellijay Primary School where she mostly taught kindergarten, but also special education and third grade. She taught kindergarten for two years at Mountain Area Christian Academy in Fannin County and also taught college classes for future teachers. She encouraged all her students to do their best in everything, but most of all loved them.

She was the center of her family and was a loving wife and mother. She always encouraged her children to set high goals and to always be optimistic. Her greatest joy later in life was her grandchildren. She retired from teaching school to spend her days with them. She and her husband were blessed to care for them during the days till the older ones started kindergarten. They were still caring for the younger ones just before her illness. She loved to travel, especially to the beach, loved music of all kinds, and enjoyed having adventures with her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and her father-in-law, Cecil Sanford.

She is survived by husband of 48 years, Tim Sanford; daughter and son-in-law, Sonya and Jason Richards, of Ellijay; son and daughter-in-law, Corey and Stacy Sanford, of Talking Rock; grandchildren, Della Ann Richards, Layla Isabella Sanford, Hezekiah Cavendish Richards, Weston Davis Sanford and Ethan Jamison Sanford; sister-in-law, Sandra Ralston; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kent and Rhonda Sanford and brother-in-law, Trent Sanford, all of Ellijay; and nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. David Nicholson officiating and Matthew Newton, one of her former students, giving the eulogy.

Music was by Dwight Sanford, David Nicholson, Tammy Nicholson, Daniel Nicholson, Mary Grace Nicholson, Della Richards, Hezekiah Richards and Layla Sanford.

Pallbearers were Christopher Ralston, Reece Sanford, Doug Harrison, Joel Silvers, Rickey Sanford, Adam Teague and Kent Sanford.

Interment was in the Liberty Baptist church Cemetery with the Rev. David Nicholson officiating.

Memorials can be made to the Gilmer Education Foundation with a memo to the Hilda Sanford Memorial Scholarship, c/o United Community Bank, 558 Industrial Blvd., Ellijay, GA 30540, in memory of Ms. Hilda, as she was known to her beloved students.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.