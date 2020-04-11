Body

Mrs. Helen Gertrude “Trudy” Rogers Gallman, 78, passed on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the Oaks PCH in Fairmount.

She was born Oct. 7, 1941, to the late George Dewey and Jewel (Sisson) Rogers, in Cherry Log and was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church in Chatsworth.

She is preceded in death by husband, Jerry Gallman; daughter, Cindy Hill Vogelsong; sisters, Edna, Bonnie, Ellen, and Mildred; brothers, C.B. Rogers, J.D. Rogers, Charles Rogers and Ralph Rogers.

She is survived by daughters and son-in-law, Stacy Lynn Hill, of Woodstock, Summer and Skyler Pittman, of Rome; granddaughter, Cody and Paul Schaeffer, of Canton; great-grandchildren, Jordyn and Harlyn Schaeffer; sisters, Judy R. Beaver, Barbara and Jim McVey, all of Ellijay and Betty and Tom Chastain, of Cherry Log; brother and sister-in-law, George Clint and Clara Rogers, of Blue Ridge; special niece and nephew, Nanci and Freddie Scoggins, of Calhoun; several nieces and nephews; and special companion, Brody.

Private family services were held Monday, April 6, 2020, from the Logan Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Eddy Hensley officiating.

Interment was in the Sardis Cemetery in Chatsworth.

Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Compassus Hospice of Calhoun, in memory of Mrs. Gallman.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home & Chapel was in charge of arrangements.