Body

Mr. Harvey Lee Kent Sr., 79, of Ellijay, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Parkside Skilled Nursing Care early morning July 12, 2020. He had been struggling with his health for a long time.

He was born in Thomaston and was a business owner most of his life, until retiring to enjoy his family and grandsons.

He is preceded in death by granddaughter, Taylor Christine; mother and father, Ole Bell and Henry Kent; sister, May Lillie; and brothers, Hankie Kent and Bobby Kent.

He is survived by his one and only true love and wife of 57 years, Gloria Eason Kent; daughter, Wanda Jursic and her husband, Joe and their son Joe; son, Lee Kent and his wife Alana, and two sons, Lee and Nicholas; and sisters, Rebecca Brown and Dorothy Kelly.

A private family viewing was held at 7 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Bernhardt Funeral Home.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.