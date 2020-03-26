Body

Mr. Gregory Brent Flowers, 42, of Ellijay, died Monday, March 16, 2020.

He was born Jan. 1, 1978, in Whitfield County. He worked as a farm laborer and attended Nine Mile United Methodist Church.

He is survived by parents, Diane and William McAfee, of Ellijay; children, Levi Peeler, of Florida, Henry Flowers, Juliet Flowers, both of Pendergrass, Breanna Ware, of Ellijay, Marilann Flowers, of Chattanooga, Tenn.; grandchildren, Dixie Rose Sanford and Weston Ware; brother, Anthony White; sisters, April Webster, Ashley Stanley, of Dalton, Kim White, of Ellijay and Tara White, of Blue Ridge.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with the Rev. Chris Chastain officiating.

Pallbearers were Anthony White, Daniel Copeland, Dustin Matther, Adam Stanley, Chris McDaniel and Charlie Shore.

Honorary pallbearers were Kaliber Stanley, Kolton Copeland and Drystan Copeland.

Interment was in the Nine Mile United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.