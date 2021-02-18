Body

Mr. George Clifford Mooney, 93, of Ellijay, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. He was born in Ellijay Jan. 18, 1928, to the late Gardy and Lillian Mooney. He worked for many years at Jasper Rubber Plant.

He is preceded in death by sister, Ruby Mooney Garrett; and brothers, Willard Mooney, Junie Mooney and Clay Mooney.

He is survived by wife, Joyce Mooney, of Ellijay; two brothers, Clemon Mooney and wife, Willa Mae, of Ellijay, and James Freeman Mooney, of Carrollton; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Scrougetown Cemetery with the Rev. Gerald Siniard officiating.

