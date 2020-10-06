Body

Mr. George B. Gaudet, 75, of Ellijay, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

He was born Oct. 8, 1944, in Brantley County, to the late Lawrence and Mally Perkle Gaudet.

He was a professional baker, having owned Pat-A-Cake Bakery for many years. He attended Oakhill Independent Church.

He is preceded in death by daughter, Tammy Lynn Gaudet; son, Timmy Glen Gaudet; brother, James Gaudet; and sister, Margaret Robinson.

He is survived by son, Benny Gaudet, of Buchanan; daughter, Susie Gaudet, of Ellijay; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with the Rev. Chris Henson officiating.

Interment will be in the Oak Hill Independent Church Cemetery.

The family will meet with friends Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at the funeral home.

Bernhardt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.