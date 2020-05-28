Body

Gayle Walker, 84, of Alpharetta, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in 1936, to Leslie and Ila Holt Southern and was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Gilmer County. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many. She is preceded in death by beloved husband, Hugh Walker.

She is survived by children, Jana Walker (David) McCann, and Sonya Walker Kennedy; grandchildren, Kirsten Castro, Katherine Kennedy, Noelle Jajo, Victoria Kennedy Klein and Nathan McCann; great-grandchildren, Adriana Castro, Alex Castro, Amelia Castro, Kairi Castro, Preston Jajo, Levi Jajo, Mason Jajo and Jackson Jajo; and many other loving relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020, in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming.

Interment was in Ebenezer Baptist Church in Ellijay.

Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory was in charge of arrangements.