Gary Cleveland Waddell, 72, of Roswell, went to be with the Lord June 5, 2020 after a 10-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Born November 21, 1947, at the O’Daniel Clinic in Ellijay, he was the oldest child of Henry Cleveland Waddell and Ila Teague Waddell. He spent his childhood in Ellijay and after graduating from Gilmer High School in 1965 his plan was to get a job and buy a car. A trip to Reinhardt College in Waleska to take some items to his friend Henry Mashburn ultimately influenced his decision to continue his education. It didn’t hurt that his high school sweetheart, Brenda Hill would also be attending Reinhardt, at the time a small, Methodist, junior college. Gary would go on to become president of his senior class and vice-president of his fraternity Omega Kappa Pi. He self-funded his college tuition by working multiple shifts over the summer and during breaks at a carpet mill in Dalton.

A few weeks after graduating, Gary and Brenda were married July 7, 1968 at Gates Chapel Church in Ellijay. They moved to a one bedroom apartment in Atlanta where he received his accounting degree from Georgia State while working at Coca Cola. On his third attempt he passed the CPA exam and he and Brenda moved to Roswell to raise their children and begin his career.

At 26 years old he started his own firm. His brother-in-law, Johnny Mayfield, would soon become his business partner and neighbor moving to the house across the street. After Johnny and his family moved back to Ellijay, Gary went on to merge firms with Victor Smith in 1980. Together they grew to be the largest accounting firm north of the perimeter and continued to practice together until Gary’s retirement in 2012.

Not your stereotypical accountant, Gary’s passion to play music began when his mother gave him his first guitar in fifth grade after he made all A’s on his report card. In 1977 he formed a country music band called The Dixie Trucking Company. He performed vocals and played both electric and acoustic guitar and banjo. His band performed at many functions including the Ellijay Heart Fund Show, Roswell Arts Festival and charity events for the American Cancer Society. His guest appearances on the Davis Brothers Variety Show in 2008 are still broadcasted on ETC-TV.

Among his many accomplishments, he was a member and past president of Roswell Rotary Club, served on the board for Bank of North Georgia and Georgian Bank, named board member emeritus for Reinhardt College and on the Board of Governors for Settindown Creek Golf Club. He showered his family, both immediate and extended, with love and generosity.

He was admired for his humility and sincerity. His endless energy, laughter, hugs and kisses will be missed.

He is preceded in death by his wife of over 45 years, Brenda Hill Waddell, parents Cleve and Ila Waddell, brother, Brent Waddell, first cousin and best friend, Jerald Teague.

He is survived by daughter, Stacy Crawford (Parke), of Roswell; son, Jeff Waddell, of Asheville, N.C.; granddaughters, Aly Taylor and Claudia Crawford; sisters, Hilda Mayfield (Johnny), Cindy Watkins, of Ellijay and Sheri Bracewell (Michael), of Watkinsville; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Hammontree (Harold), of Ellijay, Sue Chasteen (Danny), of Alpharetta; brother-in-law, Jerry Hill (Sandy), of Chandler, Ariz.; aunt, Adel Hensley, of Ellijay; lifelong friend, Mickey Call, of Ellijay; numerous loved nieces and nephews and too many first cousins to count.

No public visitation will be held at the funeral home.

The family will have a small, private funeral service at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Roswell Funeral Home. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date in both Ellijay and Roswell.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Reinhardt University, either online or checks can be mailed to their Office of Annual Giving, 7300 Reinhardt Circle, Waleska, GA 30183.

