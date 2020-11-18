Body

Frederick Langdon Robinson, 80, of Ellijay, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

He was born May 22, 1940, in Springfield, Mass., to the late Fredrick Langdon and Winifred Wamsley Robinson.

He was of the Protestant faith and owned and operated Langdon Advertising. He was a 1958 graduate of Tech High School in Springfield, Mass., and attended Brown University and Rhode Island School of Design.

He is preceded in death by sons, Jeffery Robinson, and Scott Robinson.

He is survived by wife of 24 years, Karen E. Robinson; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Edward Merritt, of Milton Mass.; grandchildren, David Merritt, Kyle Merritt, Jonathan Merritt, Maggie Robinson, Abby Robinson and Joseph Robinson; stepson, Dennis Egan, of Ft. Myers, Fla.; sister, Linda Robinson, of Suffield, Conn.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home and Chapel is in charge of arrangements.