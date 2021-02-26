Body

Mr. Eugene G. Burrell, 89, of Hendersonville, N.C., died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

A native of Ellijay, he lived in Palm Harbor, Fla., prior to moving to Hendersonville in 2004. He is the son of the late Hill and Vera Burrell, of Ellijay.

He is preceded in death by brothers, Harry G. Burrell and Jimmy Burrell; and sister, Jeanette Burrell Morgan.

He is survived by loving wife of 65 years, Mary Ann; son, Daniel and wife, Gaye Burrell, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; daughters, Melissa Whitmire and husband, Mark Whitmire, of Gulf Breeze, Fla., and Gloria Burrell, of Asheville, N.C.; three grandsons, Brad DeBlois, Bryan DeBlois and Brett DeBlois.

He was a retired Chief Master Sergeant (E-9) in the USAF, serving in both the Korean and Vietnam eras. Following retirement, he was employed with the U.S. Postal Service in Colorado Springs Colo.

He was a member of the American Legion, VFW, DAV, and the AF Sergeants Association. He loved to travel and was blessed to have been able to travel throughout the country. He especially enjoyed traveling in caravans which included Alaska, the Maritimes, most of Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand with wife and fellow military retirees.

He was of the Presbyterian (PCA) faith and was an active member of Village Seven Presbyterian Church in Colorado Springs, later in Palm Harbor, and most recently of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Hendersonville.

A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in the chapel of Forest Lawn Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Mirich Jr. officiating.

Interment with military honors will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Condolences can be made at www.forestlawnhendersonville.com.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home, Hendersonville, was in charge of arrangements.