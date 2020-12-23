Body

Mr. Esnet Garcia-Carmona, 21, of Ellijay, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, following injuries received in an automobile accident.

He was born Jan. 15, 1999, in Bahias de Huatulco Oaxaca, Mexico. He was a graduate of Gilmer High School, class of 2017, and worked as a painter.

He is survived by parents, Pedro Garcia Garcia and Elsa Carolina Carmona Martinez; brothers, Caleb Itmar Garcia Carmona, Omar Diego Garcia Carmona; sisters, Lenny Landaverde, Hulda Hadasa Garcia Carmona, Sua Jocabet Garcia Carmona; nieces, Lyla McKenzie Landaverde Garcia and Luna Paisley Landaverde Garcia.

Funeral services were held at noon Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, from Iglesia Cristiana Monte de Sion with Pastor Salvador Gonzales officiating.

Burial was in the Yukon Cemetery.

