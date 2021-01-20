Body

Elzie Marjorie Quarles McArthur, 80, of Ellijay, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Piedmont Mountainside Hospital in Jasper.

She was the daughter of the late Bruce and the late Mary Quarles.

She was a member of Flat Branch Baptist Church. Her love and devotion for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was shown throughout her life, as she married the late Rev. Marvin McArthur in 1963 and played the piano at churches all over the area during their ministry. She was married to Marvin until his death Oct. 12, 2012.

She was last employed by the Gilmer County School System as a cafeteria worker and afterward, enjoyed her days at home, feeding birds and tending to her flowers.

She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Stanley and Pepper McArthur, of Ellijay; daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Tim Hensley, of Ellijay; brothers and sisters-in-law, Eldridge and Peggy Quarles, of Ellijay, and David and Nancy Quarles, of Crossville, Tenn.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Martha Ann and Franklin Harper, and Mary Alice and Harry McClure, all of Ellijay; four grandchildren, Kevin Hensley of Robbinsville, N.C., April and Brandon Evans, Austin McArthur and Andy McArthur, all of Ellijay; great-grandchild, Melody Elizabeth Evans, of Ellijay; and several nieces and nephews.

A private service was held with the Rev. Franklin Harper and the Rev. Mafford McArthur officiating.

Pallbearers were Brandon Evans, Kevin Hensley, Tim Hensley, Andy McArthur and Stanley McArthur.

Honorary pallbearer was Austin McArthur.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.