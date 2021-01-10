Body

Ellen Weaver Reece, 91, of Ellijay, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.

She was born Feb. 10, 1929, in Atlanta, to the late James Hobert and Izoma Matilda Weaver.

She enjoyed working alongside her husband in the apple business for many years. She always put her family’s needs before her own and had a passion for taking care of other people. When her children were almost grown, she went back to school and fulfilled her dream of becoming a nurse. She loved taking care of the newborn babies in the nursery. She enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, gardening, sewing and taking care of her little goats. When she was a teenager, she accepted Jesus as her personal Savior and joined Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Her Baptist faith was always of utmost importance to her as she took all her children to church and Sunday school every Sunday and also taught Sunday school for many years. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church when she passed. More than anything she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by husband of 55 years Hayward Jackson Reece; daughter, Lisa Ann Reece McGhee; brothers Ruel Weaver, Melvin Weaver, Marvin Weaver, Paul Weaver, Leon Weaver, Willard Weaver; sisters, Ruby Wilson and Edna Hill.

She is survived by daughters, Janice (Lynn) Hale, of Ellijay, Sheila Reece Walls, of Carrollton; son, Kevin (Paige) Reece, of Ellijay; grandchildren, Nathan (Chiara) Smith, Kristin Smith, Zachary Walls, Austin Walls, Rachael Malone, Ty Reece and Noah Reece; great-grandchildren, Hunter Smith, Jackson Smith, Molly Smith, Riley Smith, Dreyton Malone and Mason Malone; brother, Judson Weaver, of Columbus, Ohio; sister, Kay Thurman, of Ellijay; and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in the Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Russell Hood and Edgar Land officiating.

Pallbearers were grandsons, Nathan Smith, Zack Walls, Austin Walls, Ty Reece, Noah Reece and great-grandsons, Hunter Smith, Jackson Smith, Riley Smith, Dreyton Malone and Mason Malone.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Goizueta Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, 1762 Clifton Rd., NE Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322 or online at http://alzheimers.emory.edu/support/donate-now.html.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home and Chapel was in charge of arrangements.